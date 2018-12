Stevenage midfielder James Ferry has joined FC Halifax Town on a three-month loan deal.

The 21-year-old started his career at Brentford, and had a loan spell at Welling in the 2015-16 season, which included an appearance at The Shay in a 1-1 draw against Halifax in his first senior appearance.

He joined Stevenage in July 2017 and has played 18 times for them, including 15 appearances this term.