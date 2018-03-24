FC Halifax Town: Shaymen add two more to squad

FC Halifax Town have announced the signings of defenders Sam Graham and Jacon Hanson on loan until the end of the season.

Graham is a centre-back from Sheffield United, while Hanson is a right-back who joined Bradford from Huddersfield last January.

Graham signed a professional contract with The Blades in March 2017 and is described as a tough, athletic and strong centre-half.

Hanson joined Bradford in January 2017 and the pacey full-back has played seven times for The Bantams this season, scoring once in their 4-2 win at Chesterfield in the Football League Trophy.

Both are expected to go straight into the squad for today’s home game with Solihull Moors.

Town boss Jamie Fullarton has also registered youth team players Ousman Cham and Liam Healy with the first-team squad.