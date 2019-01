FC Halifax Town have announced reduced ticket prices for their FA Trophy tie against Solihull at The Shay on Saturday (3pm).

They are £12 for adults, £10 for seniors and concessions, £5 for 12 to 17 year old £5, and free for U12s.

Halifax beat Barrow 2-1 in the last round of the competition, which they won at Wembley in 2016.