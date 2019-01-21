FC Halifax Town: Shaymen beat Selby in West Riding County Cup

FC Halifax Town will face Ossett United in the semi-finals of the West Riding County Cup after beating Selby Town 5-3.

Halifax took the lead after only two minutes when a rebound was tapped in following a save from the Selby keeper.

Harry Freedman doubled Town’s lead after nine minutesfollowing Jordan Preston’s through ball.

Jonathan Edwards then set-up Ousman Cham for Halifax’s third on 20 minutes.

Chris Bilton got one back for Selby with a deflected shot five minutes later.

But Halifax restored their three-goal cushion when Preston played in Edwards, who chipped the keeper.

Preston then curled a shot into the top corner to make it 5-1 before the hosts scored another two goals to reduce the deficit.

Halifax finished the game with nine men after Edwards and Freedman were both sent-off.

Town team: Rowley, Adioye, Sellers, Staunton, Sesay, Coulter, Preston, Freedman, Edwards, McLeod, Cham. Subs: Taylor, Wade, Gordon, Tordoff, Bromley.

Attendance: 170