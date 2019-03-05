FC Halifax Town: Shaymen condemn supporter for racist outburst

FC Halifax Town have released a statement condemning one of their supporters for a racist outburst at their last home game.

In the statement on the club’s website, Town say one of their supporters in the South Stand was witnessed calling a player a “f****** p***”.

The club say they have also received a number of letters condemning the actions of the supporter, which happened during the 0-0 draw against Havant and Waterlooville at The Shay on Saturday, February 23.

The statement also says: “The individual concerned is currently being dealt with by the club and relevant authorities.

“FC Halifax Town finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour abhorrent and if there is evidence of supporters taking part in any racist behaviour, the club will issue severe sanctions, including bans; we’ll also fully support any criminal prosecutions.

“We encourage all fans who believe that they have been the subject of, or witness to, discriminatory abuse to report it through the appropriate Club channels.”