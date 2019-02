Aldershot will visit The Shay on Saturday on the back of a 17-game winless run after a 3-0 home defeat to Solihull on Tuesday night.

The win puts Solihull top of the National League thanks to a hat-trick from Nathan Blissett.

But for Aldershot, they are now five points adrift of safety, but having played a game more than 21st placed Chesterfield.

Aldershot’s last win was at home to Barrow on November 3. The Shots, Halifax and Barnet - all with 26 - are the joint-lowest scorers in the division.