FC Halifax Town: Shaymen say Solihull match will be played at The Shay

FC Halifax Town have said their home game against Solihull Moors on Saturday (3pm) will be played at The Shay.

The Shay surface has been left in a terrible state due to recent heavy rain and Halifax RLFC playing on the pitch, before further torrential rain over the weekend, leading Town fans to speculate whether the club would have to seek an alternative host for the Solihull match.

But Halifax have said the Solihull game will go ahead as planned at The Shay and that there are currently no plans to rearrange this.

No rain is forecast for this week in Halifax, so the Shay pitch may have a chance to recover in time for Saturday.