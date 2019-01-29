FC Halifax Town: Shaymen set new date for Barnet clash

FC Halifax Town will face Barnet twice in eight days, subject to The Bees’ involvement in the FA Cup, after rearranging their home clash with them for Tuesday, March 5.

The Shaymen travel to Barnet on Tuesday, March 12, part of a run of five games in 15 days from March 2 to March 16, which will be Eastleigh (a) on March 2, Barnet (h) on March 5, Ebbsfleet (h) on March 9, Barnet (a) on March 12 and Dover (a) on March 16.

But this is dependent on whether Barnet progress in the FA Cup. They face a replay against Brentford in the fourth round on Tuesday, February 5.