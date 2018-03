FC Halifax Town have signed left-back Raheem Hanley and midfielder Connor Thomson.

Hanley, 24, joins on loan from Northampton Town and has played for Blackburn and Swansea having started his career at Manchester United.

Thomson, 22, left Blackburn in January after his contact was cancelled by mutual consent.

Both are expected to go straight into the squad for today’s game at Woking, and follow defender Niall Maher through the door at The Shay this week.