FC Halifax Town: Shaymen sign Fylde midfielder on loan

FC Halifax Town have announced the signing of 22-year-old midfielder James Hardy from Fylde on a one month’s loan.

Hardy scored four goals in 24 league games for Fylde last season, helping them reach the play-offs, but has played less this season, scoring once in 13 league matches.

He joined Fylde on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2015, having come through Oldham Athletic’s academy.

He has previously played for the England C side and was awarded AFC Fylde Young Player of the Year Award at the end of the 2016/17 season.