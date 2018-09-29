FC Halifax Town: Shaymen sign striker on loan

Scunthorpe striker Kyle Wootton has joined FC Halifax Town on a month’s loan.

The 21-year-old has previously been on loan at Lincoln, North Ferriby, Stevenage and Cheltenham and has five goals in 34 appearances for Scunthorpe.

Town boss Jamie Fullarton said: “I am delighted to have Kyle join us on loan having tried to sign him on loan back in February when I first came to the club.

“Kyle will provide us with different options and I have no doubt will have an impact on the pitch and with the type of character he is, will fit in with the group in the dressing room too.”