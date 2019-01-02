FC Halifax Town: Shaymen sign striker on loan from Blackpool

FC Halifax Town have confirmed the signing of striker Scott Quigley on loan from Blackpool for the rest of the season.

Quigley, 26, was recalled by Blackpool from a loan spell at Port Vale earlier this week, when his season-long loan deal was cut short.

The 6ft 3in forward scored once in 13 appearances for Neil Aspin’s Vale, but scored eight goals in 17 games for Wrexham in the National League last season.

Quigley joined Blackpool for £35,000, rising to £50,000, from Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints on a two-year deal in August 2017.

The striker won every major Welsh honour during his time with The Saints, and left the club after eight years with a record of 25 goals in 89 Welsh Premier League games plus six goals in 13 Champions League matches.

He has been described by previous managers as strong, powerful and pacey and can shoot with both feet.

He is yet to score for parent club Blackpool, where he has been restricted to just 14 appearances.

Town boss Jamie Fullarton said: “I am delighted to have secured the signing of Scott on loan for the rest of the season.

“With Scott’s experience and proven record at this level last season, it is no wonder that we faced stiff competition for his signature from a number of clubs higher.

“Having met Scott, I was able to convince him why Halifax was the best place for him to come.

“Not only will Scott add another dimension to our squad and hopefully bring goals, his personality and character will fit seamlessly into the group.

“He is a great addition and a real coup for us to get such a signing across the line.”

Quigley is expected to go straight into the squad for Town’s home game with Braintree on Saturday.