FC Halifax Town have announced the double loan signing of strikers Devante Rodney from Salford and Manny Duku from Cheltenham, on a month’s loan.

Rodney, 20, joined Salford from Hartlepool last summer for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract and has netted four goals in 21 appearances this season.

Rodney was at Manchester City’s academy for six years and was at Sheffield Wednesday before joining Hartlepool in 2017, scoring two goals in 42 games for them last season in the National League.

Dutchman Duku, 26, is described as tall, fast and physical. He has scored once in 11 league appearances for Cheltenham this season, and netted three goals in six National League appearances for Barnet while on loan with The Bees.

Their deals come in the wake of the news that Ben Tomlinson and Dayle Southwell will be out for the rest of the season through injury, while Scott Quigley has a hamstring injury and Niall Maher has a broken hand.

Cameron King, through illness, and Joe Skarz, with a thigh muscle, remain unavailable.