FC Halifax Town: Shaymen slash season ticket prices for 2019-20 campaign

FC Halifax Town have announced a significant reduction in adult season ticket prices for next season to £199.

The price equates to £8.65 per game, compared to £14.80 per game last season.

Town’s adult season tickets for the 2018-19 season cost £340.

Season tickets for 12-17-year-old’s have also been reduced, from £99 this season to £75 next season (£3.26 per game), while all child season ticket holders will also receive a free FC Halifax Town scarf.

The club is also offering two free season tickets for under 12’s with every adult season ticket purchased.

The club say that all children’s season tickets need to be ordered before July 31. If not, parents will have to pay for their children per game on the turnstile.

Matchday ticket prices have been frozen at £20 for adults, £17 for concessions, £5 for under 12’s and £3 for under 7’s.

Halifax will also make 500 free children’s season tickets available for schools and junior clubs on request.

Fans buying a season ticket can spread the cost over four months, with three instalments of £50 payable by the last day of April, May, June and £55 by the end of July.

Season tickets will be available to buy on the club’s website, and in person before upcoming home games against Bromley and Wrexham.

In a statement to supporters accompanying the announcement, the club said: “We continue to recognise the importance of building its supporter base both young and old, whilst ensuring we operate sustainably and endeavouring to be as competitive on the field as possible.

“We’ve listened to your feedback regarding our season ticket pricing and we hope you feel our 2019/2020 prices reflect your feedback and show our pledge to you the fans. You’ll see we have genuinely tried to address the concerns and ideas that have been raised, whilst remembering we must trade within a secure financial infrastructure.

“In making these significantly reduced offers, we ask in return is that you truly get behind the club and buy a season ticket and in doing so, accept a collective responsibility. Get your partner one; make sure your friends get one and the neighbours too!

“Only by getting other people to invest up front in FC Halifax Town do we have a chance of making this whole initiative a success for all concerned and in return watching FC Halifax Town in this league has never been cheaper.”

Season tickets are expected to be available for collection in the first week of August.