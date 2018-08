FC Halifax Town’s home game with Chesterfield on Saturday, October 13 has been moved to a 5.15pm kick-off to be shown live on BT Sport.

Chesterfield have won three and lost two of their first five games after being relegated from League Two last season.

Halifax are second in the National League having won four of their first five matches.

The last time Town were shown live on BT Sport, they beat Guiseley 2-0 at The Shay on August 26 last year.