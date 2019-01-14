FC Halifax Town: Shaymen to face Hemel Hempstead in FA Trophy third round - if they beat Solihull

FC Halifax Town have been drawn away to Hemel Hempstead Town in the third round of the FA Trophy, if they beat Solihull Moors on Tuesday.

Halifax will face Solihull on Tuesday night (7.45pm) to decide who goes through after the two teams drew 2-2 on Saturday at The Shay.

Adi Yussuf and Nathan Blissett put Solihull 2-0 up, but Halifax battled back through Dayle Southwell and Matty Kosylo.

The winners on Tuesday will pocket £7,000 in prize money, and are scheduled to play Hemel Hempstead on Saturday, February 2.

Hemel Hempstead are 15th in the National League South having won nine, lost nine and drawn six league games this season. They beat Wingate and Finchley 4-2 in the second round on Saturday.