FC Halifax Town: Signings have helped Daggers turn performances into results, says Fullarton

Town boss Jamie Fullarton says Saturday’s opponents Dagenham and Redbridge have made some quality additions to their squad since their first meeting this season.

The Daggers are on a red-hot run of six wins from their last seven games, including impressive victories over top-six sides Harrogate and Fylde.

On loan Gillingham striker Connor Wilkinson has netted four goals in his four appearances for Peter Taylor’s side, while Angelo Balanta has two goals in his seven games for the club since joining from Boreham Wood.

Town beat Dagenham 2-1 at The Shay back in August, which was one of six defeats in The Daggers’ first seven games.

When asked if they will be facing a different Dagenham side tomorrow, Fullarton said: “If you look at Dagenham, although the results leading into the first game between us weren’t as positive as they would have liked, I think their performances suggested they were capable of the run they’re on now.

“Their performances were far better than what their scorelines suggested.

“Also, what they’ve done is they’ve added some real quality to the squad in key areas, which has helped turn those performances into results.”

Fullarton disagreed with the suggestion tomorrow’s result could depend on which Town team turns up on the day after some contrasting recent performances.

“No, not really, because that suggests it’s Jekyll and Hyde on a regular basis,” he said.

“I think that’s a little bit harsh on the players.

“Obviously what happened at Ebbsfleet wasn’t acceptable and wasn’t good enough, but on the other hand the game against Wimbledon is different to what we face now.

“Different opponents, different week, and we’re looking to perform to a level that gives us the best chance to win the game.

“I prefer not to dwell on previous performances, good or bad. Looking back, it’s making sure the fundamental errors we made against Ebbsfleet don’t reoccur and making sure that when we do create opportunities, that we take them.

“In both games, there’s areas we need to learn from, and make sure than on Saturday, that we have done. We’ll have to in order to win the game.”

But Fullarton does feel there are positives to take from his side’s cup defeat to Wimbledon last Saturday.

“Yeah there is, but ultimately, we’re out of the cup,” he said.

“I suppose the media are guilty of what slant and what filter you use.

“Whereas the week before we lost but it’s how you lose the game, and I think that’s where we’re at at the moment.

“The manner in which you perform then determines the reaction to it, and whilst there’s lots of positives from it (Wimbledon), we still lost the game, which is something that we’re looking to avoid come Saturday.”

Fullarton said midfielder Cameron King will be assessed today ahead of the Dagenham game after being forced off injured against Wimbledon

On longer-term injury-victims Ben Tomlinson, James Berrett and Josh Macdonald, Fullarton said all three were not close to being back involved with the first-team.

“Ben joined back in part of the training on Tuesday, which is a real positive.

“But it will be quite a few weeks of training and involvement before we consider involving him.

“Josh is making good, steady progress, but it’s a case of being patient with the progression.

“With the surgery he had, it takes a length of time before you’re able to do certain aspects as well as being careful that it doesn’t prolong your recovery.

“So it’s just patience with Josh at the moment, but he’s close to consideration or involvement in any sort of training as we stand.

“James is also making steady progress but he’s still quite a while away from being involved.”

On the departure of midfielder Simon Lenighan, who left the club last week after 13 appearances, Fullarton said: “When you’re recruiting players there’s many factors that affect who you bring in and when.

“Simon came in at a time when it was required because of the situation, and he conducted himself in the correct manner.

“But as we move on and look to progress, then Simon is moving on. It was only a short-term deal that he signed, and it’s come to the end now, and the club have decided not to renew that.

“We wish him all the best because while he was at the club, how he conducted himself was appropriate and we wish him good luck.”