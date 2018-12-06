FC Halifax Town: Skipper Brown focused on getting points in the bag as festive period approaches

Town captain Matty Brown has called on his side to start showing their quality ahead of a crucial Christmas period.

The Shaymen have slipped down the table since their terrific start to the season, when they won five of their first seven games and manager Jamie Fullarton was named manager of the month for August.

Halifax are now 16th in the National League, five points above the relegation zone, but three points off 11th place, having won six, drawn seven and lost eight of their 21 matches in the division.

Four points separate Boreham Wood in 11th and Bromley in 18th.

“If we’d have beaten Ebbsfleet last week we could’ve gone 10th,” Brown said. “It’s how tight that middle bit of the league is, it’s congested in there.

“So a few wins back-to-back over Christmas can dictate our season the other way.

“But we need to make sure we get positive results over this period because it’s going to be a tough period, it’s going to test our squad, test us as players.

“We’ve got more than enough, I’ve got no fear about that, but we just need to make sure we get it done rather than saying we are.”

Brown said Town were made to pay for their profligacy last Saturday against Wimbledon, but feels there more positives than negatives to take from the that defeat.

“100 per cent. The negatives are frustrating. How we didn’t score in the first-half I don’t know,” he said.

“If we do it relieves pressure, they probably take more risks and open themselves up.

“There’s positives and negatives like every game, but Id much rather take a bad performance and wins rather than good performances and not getting anything from games at the minute.

“We need to get back to winning games ugly and grinding things out, because that’s what gets you points.

“There are positives but it’s frustrating because we’re out of the cup.

“We just need to pick ourselves up in the league now and push on.”

Is it a case of which Town side turns up against Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday?

“That’s the consistency we’re going to be looking for now,” said Brown. “We can’t put halves together, we need to put full 95 minutes together.

“It’s something we’re aware of. It’s not happening at the minute, but football’s one of those things where you go through bad times and good times.

“You can’t get yourself too down when you’re not picking the points up, or too carried away when you are.

“We just need to keep doing the basics right and it will turn, I’ve got no doubt about that.

“We’ve got enough quality, but I’m fed up talking, we need to start doing it now and proving it, rather than saying what we’re going to do.”

