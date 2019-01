Solihull Moors will travel to The Shay on Saturday on the back of an impressive 2-1 win at fellow high-flyers Gateshead last night (Tuesday).

Solihull scored through Liam Daly and Darren Carter, with former Halifax striker Scott Boden hitting the net for the hosts.

The result leaves Solihull in third place in the National League and only three points adrift of top spot.