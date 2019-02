FC Halifax Town say duo Dayle Southwell and Ben Tomlinson have both been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

The pair had scans on their muscle injuries before Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Havant and Waterlooville.

Southwell, who has eight goals in 39 games this season, picked up his injury in the 1-0 win at Maidstone having only just fcome back from an eye problem, while Tomlinson, who has scored twice in 19 appearances this term, also limped off in that game.

The Shaymen were without seven players at training on Tuesday, including Cameron King through illness, and Joe Skarz, with a thigh problem, with neither close to a return.

Niall Maher has been added to the injury list after breaking his hand against Havant, as has striker Scott Quigley due to a hamstring injury, while Sanmi Odelusi is awaiting a date for his operation.