FC Halifax Town: Striker Quigley confident the goals will start to flow

Loanee Scott Quigley is determined to repay the faith shown in him by Town boss Jamie Fullarton.

The striker is yet to score since joining Halifax on loan from Blackpool on January 2.

But before then, Quigley had endured a frustrating loan spell under former Halifax boss Neil Aspin at Port Vale in the first half of the season, where he played only 13 times, 11 of which were as a substitute.

“I think for the first few games it was going to be about getting my fitness and getting back to enjoying my footy,” he said.

“The first two games I was getting used to the team, but the last two - I could have got one against Solihull and then at Barrow I thought I was quite unlucky, the keeper’s pulled off a good save and then I’ve turned my man but was unlucky not to score (when he hit the post).

“I think I’ve done OK. I definitely want to add goals to the games obviously, but that will come, and hopefully sooner rather than later.”

Does Quigley feel he is back to full fitness?

“This is the first time I’ve played three games in this space of time since maybe pre-season,” he said.

“I needed that extra bit of pushing but I do feel I’m ready for a good 90 minutes, whenever I’m called upon.”

Quigley is confident that once his first goal goes in, others will follow, and says he relishes the responsibility of being relied upon to produce the goods in-front of goal.

“Yeah, when I’m fully fit. My goal tally is Wales and at Wrexham last year, when I’ve had a proper chance at it, has proven I can score goals,” he said.

“I do chip in with a lot of goals normally. I went in flying at Wrexham and it suited me straight away, but Halifax is a new team, a new set of lads.

“I wouldn’t say they’re not as good as Wrexham because we’ve got some really good players here, and the football we play may be even better than at Wrexham.

“At Port Vale we tended to knock it longer to a big man, and that’s never really suited me. I know I’m 6ft 4 but I’ve never been known for my heading.

“I’m strong when the ball’s on the floor. And I think we’ve played the best football at Halifax when we’ve got the ball down on the floor.

“That’s how the gaffer wants us to play and that suits me, which is why I came here.

“When we play down the channels we’re a different team, so effective.

“At Barrow, we were really unlucky. Kosylo’s goal was onside.

“We just need that break. But I’m pretty sure that we are going to give some team a hiding.

“I know for a fact that when I get that one goal then I’ll be on a roll, it’ll be out of my head.”

Quigley has been impressed by Fullarton’s way of working so far, and believes the Town boss has got a lot of faith in him.

The 26-year-old said: “I haven’t been fit yet, although there’s a big difference between being physically fit and being match fit. It’s completely different.

“But the way he coaches, even in this short period I’ve worked with him, he’s one of the best managers tactically, goes into such small detail, and wants everything to be right.

“If a manager’s willing to put that much time and effort into such small detail in different parts of people’s play, he’s got a good future.

“He showed so much faith in me, the amount of effort he went to getting me in, and I just want to repay him for that.

“Hopefully I can score a few goals for him.”