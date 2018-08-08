FC Halifax Town: Striker Southwell happy to be off-the-mark

Town striker Dayle Southwell says he was delighted to mark his home debut with his first goal for the club.

The former Guiseley and Wycombe forward struck shortly before half-time in Tuesday night’s 2-0 win over Barrow at The Shay.

“It’s brilliant, it’s great to be off-the-mark in the first home game,” he said.

“I’m really pleased with that, but the main thing is that we got the three points, which we’re delighted with.

“Johnny (Edwards) did really well actually, I think he got through two men and then the ball just luckily fell to me in the six-yard-box and I was there to put it home with my left foot.”

Southwell and fellow striker Edwards have both found the net two games in, with the latter getting Halifax’s opener at Braintree.

“It settles the nerves,” said Southwell. “You want to get off the mark as soon as possible in the season so you’re not waiting for that first goal.

“I’m glad I’ve got it now, I’m really pleased.

“As a striker, you want to get out there as soon as possible and get another one, so I can’t wait (for Saturday).”

On playing with Edwards, Southwell said: “I enjoy it. He holds the ball up well, he runs, he’s a physical presence, so we complement each other well. I really like playing with him.”

Town’s second goal against Barrow - a header from captain Matty Brown - was their third from set-pieces already this season.

“We seem to be doing very well on set-pieces,” said Southwell, “and fair play to Tommo (Ben Tomlinson), the delivery is on the money every single time.”

Southwell feels the squad’s pre-season preparations are already paying off after back-to-back wins.

“I think we’ve been solid, we’ve been compact,” he said. “We’ve worked a lot in pre-season on shape and things like that, and I think people have found it hard to break us down.

“I think we’ll only get better now.

“It’s only the second game. We feel there’s a lot more to come from us. Us picking up the three points in both games is a positive and we feel we’ll only get better now, so we’re looking forward to the next games.

“(Two wins) brings confidence around the camp, it brings confidence in the fans. We can’t wait to get going for Saturday now and next Tuesday as well.”