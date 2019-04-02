FC Halifax Town: Supporters delighted at Shaymen’s season ticket offer

FC Halifax Town fans have reacted positively to the club’s reduced season ticket prices for the 2019-20 campaign.

The Shaymen announced yesterday (Monday) that they had slashed the cost of their season tickets, from £340 to £199 for adults and from £99 to £75 for children aged between 12 and 17.

After the announcement, Town fans on the Courier Facebook page posted their reaction.

Adam Probets said: “£199 and can spread over 4 months!! Amazing move by the club!!”

Gary Woolton said: “It is a big risk by the club, let us hope the people of Halifax buy into it.”

Glynn Mitchell said: “Great offer, I hope its a successful promotion and gets ‘floating fans’ behind the club. We’ll done.”

On Twitter, @clarkjulie said: “That’s made our minds up. We weren’t going to renew next season but at that price it would be silly not to.”

Also on Twitter, @154HopperAvenue said: “Under-12s free. And two kid’s tickets per adult ticket. Both my kids can go for free. Hell of an offer”