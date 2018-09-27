FC Halifax Town: Tomlinson staying positive after ‘devastating’ injury

Ben Tomlinson admits he was “devastated” to discover the extent of his cruciate ligament injury, which has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

The Town winger had started the campaign in fine style before being forced off during the 1-1 draw at Sutton on September 1.

And it has since been confirmed he has damaged his anterior cruciate ligament.

“It was the closest I’ve been to crying in a really, really long time,” Tomlinson said of his reaction. “Devastated.

“I thought it was potentially that bad, but did I honestly think it would be? No. I was hoping it was going to be better than that. It was the news I didn’t want, so I was devastated.

“But I’m trying to keep positive, I’ve got to not think about it too much.

“I’ve got to have an operation and then spend a lot of time in the gym to get myself back fit.

“I’ve been fishing with my dad to try and take my mind off it. If you sit and think about it, it’s going to be a tough time for me.

“But sitting here and moaning about it isn’t going to make it any better or easier.”

Tomlinson feels his mental approach is as important to his recovery as his physical approach.

“It’s going to be tough and I have to dust myself down and pick myself up,” he said.

“There’s no other option. I’m really strong mentally anyway.

“It’ll be a lonely period of time when you’re in the gym on your own, but that’s where your mental strength comes into it, and mentally I’ve got to be bang on to make sure I recover from it as quick as possible and correctly.

“You’ve got to be mentally right, otherwise if you get too beat up about your tough days then the only option is to quit, which I won’t be doing.

“There’s players constantly rupturing ACL’s and coming back, so it’s more than do-able, but it’ll be tough.”

