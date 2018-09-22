FC Halifax Town: Tomlinson will be out for the season, says Fullarton

Town boss Jamie Fullarton has confirmed Ben Tomlinson will be out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

Tomlinson suffered the injury during Town’s 1-1 draw at Sutton on September 1. He had been in superb form for Halifax, with four of Town’s first 10 goals this season coming from his corners.

The 28-year-old joined Halifax at the start of last season under Billy Heath, and had become a key part of the side under Fullarton as a hard-working right-winger until his injury.

“Ben won’t play again this season,” Fullarton confirmed. “Unfortunately he’s damaged his cruciate on the AstroTurf of Sutton, so he will unfortunately be out for the season.

“Now we’re waiting on the date for his reconstruction.”

Fullarton admitted Tomlinson’s absence will be a blow due to his importance to the team.

“He’s been fantastic since I came in,” said the Town boss. “It’s a blow because he’s a big part of what we do, and how we do it. He’s an influence in the dressing room and on the pitch.

“It’s a blow but someone’s adversity gives others opportunity, and it’s important that when you have opportunity, you grasp it when you’re in a group of players that are competing to start every week.”

On the progress of other injured players Michael Duckworth and Josh Staunton, Fullarton added: “They’re working hard. They’re back doing aspects of training and we’re just looking to progress them to ensure we get them back as soon as possible, but reduce the risk of recurrence, so they’re available for us over a long period of time rather than just one game and being out again.”