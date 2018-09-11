FC Halifax Town: Town boss prefers praise to go to his players after award

Town boss Jamie Fullarton preferred the praise to go to his players after being named as the National League’s manager of the month.

Fullarton guided Halifax to five wins out of seven in August, and has masterminded a start to the season which sees The Shaymen competing among the early pace-setters.

But the Scot was reluctant to accept the recognition. He said: “People say it’s a great accolade, but I think it should be changed to team of the month as opposed to manager of the month.

“I don’t know whether it’s my personality o persona that I don’t take such things well, but ultimately it’s players that win games.

“And great credit to the players for what they’ve done.

“Whether I’m a bit coy or embarrassed over it, I think it’s a team of the month. That’s not being cliched, it’s them that go on the pitch, it’s them that put the performances in and gain the points.

“And it’s the support staff behind me, not just on the football side, but throughout the whole club.”

Halifax are fifth after 10 games, having lost just twice, a start which Fullarton believes shows the progress that has been made under his management.

“Ten games, 18 points. That’s an average of 1.8 points. Maintain that and we’ll be better than we were last year,” he said.

“That gives a reflection of how well we’ve done over the 10 games.

“We’ve got 36 games to go and we’ve got to replicate what we’ve done over 10 over the next 36, and if we do that, we’ll finish higher than we did last season, we’ll score more goals and concede less.”