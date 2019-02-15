FC Halifax Town v Aldershot preview

On paper at least, FC Halifax Town look to have a great chance to register a much-needed win when they host a beleagured Aldershot side on Saturday (3pm).

22nd-placed Aldershot are on a club-record run of 17 games without a win in all competitions.

Their last win came at home to Barrow on November 3, with their last away win coming at Eastleigh on October 13 - their only away win in the league this season.

Only Barnet and Wrexham have scored as few away goals as Aldershot’s 11, while no other side in the division has lost more away games. Only Havant and Waterlooville have conceded more away goals.

Despite their awful away record, they have picked up impressive draws at Leyton Orient, Bradford and Dagenham and Redbridge this season.

Bernard Mensah, on loan from Bristol Rovers, is the only Aldershot player to have scored in their last five games.

Only Wrexham have conceded fewer home goals in the division than 16th placed Halifax, but The Shaymen are yet to win in 2019.

They have gone six hours without a goal, and have failed to find the net in five of their last six outings.

Former Wolves and Orient defender George Elokobi make a solid debut for Aldershot in Tuesday’s 3-0 home defeat to Solihull, and will probably start at centre-back on Saturday.

Club captain Karleigh Osborne left last week after playing just seven games.

Left-back Lewis Kinsella will now be out for a period after suffering medial ligament damage on Saturday.

Other players remain on the sidelines include Shamir Fenelon, James Rowe and Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

AFC Fylde v Chesterfield

Boreham Wood v Hartlepool United

Bromley v Maidstone United

Dagenham & Redbridge v Gateshead

Eastleigh v Braintree Town

FC Halifax Town v Aldershot Town

Harrogate Town v Ebbsfleet United

Havant & Waterlooville v Wrexham

Leyton Orient v Maidenhead United

Salford City v Dover Athletic

Solihull Moors v Barnet

Sutton United v Barrow