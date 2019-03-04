FC Halifax Town v Barnet preview

FC Halifax Town could move up to 12th in the National League table if they beat Barnet at The Shay on Tuesday (7.45pm).

The Shaymen would need other results to go their way as well as winning themselves, but would move 11 points clear of the bottom four if they overcome The Bees, who are 17th.

Halifax go into the game with six clean sheets from their last seven games and have not conceded a goal in just over six hours.

Jamie Fullarton’s side have the best defensive record of any National League team outside the top four, while only leaders Wrexham have conceded fewer home league goals than Town.

Offensively, only Aldershot have scored fewer than Town’s 28 league goals, while only Maidstone have scored fewer home league goals than Halifax’s 14.

If Halifax win, it will be their first home victory since beating Morecambe in the FA Cup on November 20, although they haven’t lost at home since December 22.

Barnet boss Darren Currie made 136 appearances for the Bees between 1998 and 2001, and was placed in caretaker charge on December 28.

He mastermined a famous FA Cup win away to Sheffield United, and was given the hot seat permanently on January 23.

Their top-scorer Shaquile Coulthirst - who has seven league goals in 20 appearances - is a former Tottenham youngster who has also played for Southend, Peterborough and Mansfield.

He scored as Barnet bounced back from a disappointing home defeat to Chesterfield by beating Barrow 3-1 at home on Saturday.

That was their first league win of 2019. Their only away win of 2019 came when they beat Championship outfit Sheffield United in the FA Cup. But they have registered some other good results on the road, drawing at Fylde, Solihull and Sutton in recent weeks.

Town’s Manny Duku was on loan at Barnet earlier this season and scored three goals in six league games for them.

It is the first of two meetings between the clubs in eight days, with the reverse fixture to take place at Barnet next Tuesday.

Midfielder James Berrett remains suspended for Town, while Dayle Southwell and Ben Tomlinson are out for the season through injury.

