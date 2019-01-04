FC Halifax Town v Braintree preview

FC Halifax Town will aim to heap more misery on bottom-club Braintree when they visit The Shay on Saturday (3pm).

It has been an awful season for The Iron, who were promoted into the National League last season, but have lost more matches and conceded more goals than any other side in the division.

Braintree go into the game having won one, drawn one and lost two over the Christmas period and find themselves eight points adrift of safety having won only four of their 28 league fixtures.

Their last outing was a 4-0 home loss to Ebbsfleet.

Only three sides have lost more away games than Braintree, whose clean sheet in their last away game - a 1-0 win at fellow strugglers Maidenhead - was their first shut-out in 16 games and only their second on the road all season.

Club captain Joe Ellul recently left Braintree to take up the opportunity to play in New Zealand.

Braintree boss Hakan Hayrettin was re-appointed as manager in early November after a successful spell in caretaker charge following the departure of Brad Quinton.

Former Barnet and Wycome midfielder Hayrettin was sacked in his first spell following Braintree’s relegation from the National League in 2017.

Halifax go into the game having won two, lost two and drawn four since the start of December.

Only three sides have conceded fewer home goals in the fifth tier than Halifax, but only three sides have scored fewer home goals.

Striker Jonathan Edwards (pictured), who scored Town’s dramatic late equaliser last time out against Harrogate, also netted in their 2-0 win at Braintree on the opening day of the season.

A win could move Halifax 10 points clear of the relegation zone and as high as 14th in the table if other results go their way.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Bromley v AFC Fylde

Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet United

Dagenham & Redbridge v Boreham Wood

FC Halifax Town v Braintree Town

Gateshead v Maidenhead United

Hartlepool United v Maidstone United

Havant & Waterlooville v Barrow

Leyton Orient v Salford City

Solihull Moors v Eastleigh

Sutton United v Harrogate Town

Wrexham v Dover Athletic