FC Halifax Town v Bromley preview

FC Halifax Town will overtake Bromley in the National League if they beat them at The Shay on Saturday (3pm).

Bromley are 13th in the National League having won 15, drawn 10 and lost 17 league games this season.

Only the top four sides plus Harrogate have scored more goals than Bromley in the division, but only the bottom four teams plus Maidenhead have conceded more.

Halifax have the best home defensive record in the National League, having conceded only 10 at The Shay in the league, but only Aldershot and Maidstone have scored fewer goals than them in the division.

Both teams go into the game in mixed form. Halifax have won one, drawn three and lost two of their last six, while Bromley have won two, drawn two and lost two of their last six.

Striker JJ Hooper, who is on loan at Bromley from Grimsby, has scored six goals in his last five games.

Hooper has also played for Port Vale and Northampton among other clubs, and is Bromley’s top-scorer with 13 goals in 19 league appearances.

Town boss Jamie Fullarton knows what to expect from the visitors on Saturday.

“They’re established, they’ve been top 10 in recent seasons, won the FA Trophy,” he said.

“They’ve recruited for the league, they’ve got a lot of experience of the league, and it’ll be a difficult game, no doubt.

“They’re in and about where we are.

“Whether it’s Leyton Orient away or Bromey at home, we’ll be looking at how we can win the game.”

The match is a dead-rubber, with both sides safe from relegation but not in the play-off picture either.

Fullarton doesn’t think the result will hinge on which side finds the motivation to win, and says his team have not played as if they are already safe.

“Before we played the Solihull game, we were safe. And yet in those four games - albeit we were disappointing against Maidenhead - I don’t think you can question that.

“I think that’s down to the environment we have and the culture of the group.

“It could have been easy for that - it does happen at times. And you have to guard against it, the cliche of being on your holiday or putting your tools down.

“It will be a difficult game. I can’t speak for Bromley, but I can assure you that we will approach it no differently from how we approached Leyton Orient or any of our previous games. That’s all I can ask of the players.”

If Halifax win on Saturday, they will equal their points tally from last season of 55.

Goals from Josh Staunton and Jordan Preston earned Halifax a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture back in September.

