FC Halifax Town v Dagenham and Redbridge: Preview

FC Halifax Town could increase the gap to the relegation zone to 11 points if they beat Dagenham and Redbridge at The Shay on Tuesday (7.45pm) and Solihull lose at Gateshead.

Town beat Woking 3-1 on Saturday, while Solihull lost at Sutton, which left the gap from Halifax to the drop zone at eight points.

When asked what affect Town’s win at Woking would have on his squad, Fullarton said: “When you prepare the team and explain how we can implement a game-plan to get a result, that’s as much as the coach can do.

“That’s a platform for the players to put that into practice.

“If that leads to success it builds belief, brings trust between the staff and the players and that creates unity.

“So for the next game the players will believe a bit more everything I’m saying.

“It’s about building that relationship and results and performances like this does that.”

Speaking after Saturday’s win at Woking, Fullarton wouldn’t be drawn on the fact that the gap to the relegation zone had increased to eight points.

“I look at what we do and we control,” he said. “We stay balanced. It’s great to get a victory in the manner we did.

“But our focus turns to Tuesday now because it’s another opportunity for three points.

“We don’t control or influence whatever teams below us do, so let’s not waste time or energy focusing on that.”

When asked about the significance of Dagenham’s 4-0 home defeat to Tranmere on Saturday, Fullarton added: “I’m more interested in looking at how we’re going to play against Dagenham based on how they’ve played in the last three or four games as opposed to did they win or lose on Saturday.

“I’m really looking forward to the game on Tuesday because it will be my first game on the touchline at home.

“There’s been a real progression in the three games I’ve been involved in and I’m looking forward to playing in-front of our home fans.

“Hopefully they’ll come out and support us the way they have in the two away games.”

Only four clubs have won fewer away games in the division than Dagenham

Dagenham’s major benefactor Glyn Hopkin resigned as a director earlier this year and said he would no longer be funding the club, which prompted a sale of their most prized assets, including Corey Whitely, Sam Ling and Morgan Ferrier, which raised around £70,000.

But it is belived the club may need at least four times that amount to cover running costs to the end of the season.

Dagenham have lost six of their last eight games, including that 4-0 home loss to Tranmere last time out.

Town lost 3-1 in the reverse fixture at Dagenham earlier this season, with Matty Brown (pictured) on the scoresheet for Halifax.

Tuesday’s National League fixtures:

Halifax v Dag & Red

Boreham W v Maidenhead

Gateshead v Solihull M

Leyton Orient v Torquay