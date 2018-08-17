FC Halifax Town v Dagenham and Redbridge preview

FC Halifax Town aim to bounce back from their first defeat of the season when they host Dagenham and Redbridge at The Shay on Saturday (3pm).

Town lost 2-1 at Salford on Tuesday night, with Adam Rooney’s late winner condemning The Shaymen to defeat after Matty Kosylo had equalised 10 minutes earlier.

Dagenham have had to cut their cloth accordingly since major investor and director Glyn Hopkin resigned from the club in February.

Several star players have since been sold to try and balance the books, while in June, the club launched an appeal to raise more than £110,000 to ensure their survival.

Dagenham manager Peter Taylor has overseen five promotions with four different clubs, the most recent coming with Wycombe Wanderers in the 2008-09 campaign. and has been in charge of the likes of Leicester, Brighton, Hull and Crystal Palace.

He has also been the England under 21 manager and had one game in charge of the England senior side in November 2000. The Dagenham job is his 20th in managemenet.

On Wednesday, Dagenham announced the signing of former Millwall striker Noel Leighton, who will be available to make his debut on Saturday.

The Daggers have lost three of their first four games and are joint-bottom of the league with just one point.

Halifax, meanwhile, have won three of their first four games, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

Mike Fondop-Talom scored the winner the last time these two sides met in March. Dagenham are yet to win at The Shay in seven previous attempts.

