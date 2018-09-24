FC Halifax Town v Fylde preview

FC Halifax Town will come up against the National League’s tightest defence when they host Fylde on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Fylde have only conceded seven goals in their 12 games so far this season, and sit 8th with 21 points, three ahead of 11th placed Halifax.

Fylde have lost only once this season - a 2-0 home defeat to Salford on September 4 - and are yet to lose away from home this season, drawing five and winning one on the road.

Striker Danny Rowe, who netted 24 league goals last season, is the division’s joint-top scorer with seven, although he is without a goal in his last four games.

Halifax come into the game with one win in their last seven, although that run has included creditable draws against play-off dwellers Sutton and Wrexham and first-placed Leyton Orient.

Only Solihull and Wrexham have conceded fewer home goals in the division than Halifax, while only Salford have won more home games.

The Shaymen’s last outing was their 2-1 home defeat to Hartlepool - Town’s first home defeat of the season - which saw both Matty Brown and Matty Kosylo sent-off and Hartlepool awarded a controversial penalty.

According to the FA website, Kosylo will be suspended for the Fylde game, while Brown will be suspended for the next three games against Fylde, Bromley and Aldershot, unless his red card is overturned on appeal.

Town boss Jamie Fullarton could be deprived of up to seven of his first-team squad for the game, with Brown and Kosylo suspended, and potentially Joe Skarz, Michael Duckworth, Ben Tomlinson, Josh Macdonald and Josh Staunton all missing through injury.

That could mean a start for Niall Maher in central defence, while Sanmi Odelusi or Mekhi McLeod could start in place of Kosylo on the left flank.

“It’s another great home game for us and hopefully, with the fans turning out in force, we can put in a performance in that will be influenced by what we do and not anyone else, to look to get those three points,” said Fullarton, referencing referee Daniel Middleton’s contentious performance in the Hartlepool game.

On possibly being light on bodies for the Fylde match, Fullarton said: “It creates opportunity for others. Unfortunately the squad’s the squad, that’s where we’re at.

“We are where we are. It’s up to us as a group to react, and there’s nothing better than having a game on a Tuesday after you feel aggrieved on a Saturday, to then go and look to get first and foremost a performance like today (Saturday), irrelevant of result, where the players come out with credit and showed a reaction to last week’s poor performance (at Maidenhead) to follow it up with the same again on Tuesday with hopefully three points.”

Tuesday’s National League fixtures:

Aldershot Town v Maidstone United

Barnet v Havant & Waterlooville

Barrow v Gateshead

Braintree Town v Leyton Orient

Chesterfield v Maidenhead United

Eastleigh v Boreham Wood

Ebbsfleet United v Bromley

FC Halifax Town v AFC Fylde

Harrogate Town v Wrexham

Salford City v Hartlepool United

Solihull Moors v Dagenham & Redbridge

Sutton United v Dover