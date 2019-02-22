FC Halifax Town v Havant and Waterlooville preview

FC Halifax Town can take a huge step towards National League safety on Saturday (3pm) if they beat Havant and Waterlooville at The Shay.

Three points would move Town eight points clear of the relegation zone and would build on Tuesday night’s much-needed 1-0 win at Maidstone.

Only league leaders Wrexham have a better home defensive record than Halifax, who have kept four clean sheets in their last five matches.

Only the top four sides in the division have a better defensive record than Town, who have only conceded one league goal at home in 2019.

Havant are one place below safety in the National League, two points adrift of 20th placed Dover, having been promoted from the Conference South last season.

The part-time club have only won two away league games all season, with only Aldershot having lost more away league matches.

Havant have the leakiest defence in the fifth tier, but have scored more away league goals than any other side in the bottom half of the table.

Havant go into the game on the back of a dispiriting 6-2 defeat at Fylde on Tuesday after losing 3-2 at home to Wrexham last Saturday.

Ben Tomlinson and Dayle Southwell both limped off on Tuesday night, and were due to be assessed on Thursday, as is Cameron King, who has been suffering with a sickness bug, and defender Joe Skarz.

Havant won the return fixture earlier this season 2-1.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Barrow v Ebbsfleet United

Braintree Town v Aldershot Town

Chesterfield v Harrogate Town

Dagenham & Redbridge v Sutton United

FC Halifax Town v Havant & Waterlooville

Gateshead v Wrexham

Hartlepool United v Bromley

Maidenhead United v Dover Athletic

Salford City v Eastleigh