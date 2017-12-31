FC Halifax Town v Macclesfield: Preview

Town boss Billy Heath admits the quick turnaround from playing at Dover on Saturday to hosting Macclesfield on Monday (3pm) is a challenge.

The Shaymen fought to a 0-0 draw at Dover on Saturday, but now face league leaders Macclesfield at The Shay on New Year’s Day.

And they could do so with a squad deprived of captain Matty Brown and midfielders Danny Clarke and Scott McManus.

Clarke will definitely miss the game through suspension after receiving two bookings in the draw at Dover.

“It’s unfortunate for us because Danny will miss Monday’s game now and he’s been outstanding since he came back into the side,” Heath said. “But somebody will have to take the baton.”

Heath says captain Brown is doubtful for Monday’s game with leaders Macclesfield.

“He’s got a bad back. It’s been ongoing for a week or two and it’s caught up on him.

“He travelled down and we had a look at him the night before and on the morning of the game but he wasn’t fit enough.”

Heath says Scott McManus is also doubtful with a hamstring injury, and that winger Matty Kosylo isn’t expected to feature either.

“He can’t come back until he’s had full training sessions,” Heath said. “He joined in part of the session last Thursday but until he gets through two sessions, which will hopefully be next week, it’s a no-go.”

Heath is mystified at the workings of the fixture schedule, with the travelling time involved in a trip to Dover and back meaning his players will have little time to recover for the game on Monday.

He added: “How we get sent to Dover in the first place is beyond me. I look at the other fixtures and it’s like ‘where has this come from?’

“But that’s life. It’s a challenge but we’ll see what we’ve got left and get players out there.”

