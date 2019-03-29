FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead preview

FC Halifax Town will aim to stretch their unbeaten home run to 10 games when they host Maidenhead at The Shay on Saturday (3pm).

The Magpies are 18th in the National League, having won 14, drawn five and lost 21 games in the division this season.

They go into Saturday’s game in mixed form, having won two, drawn one and lost three of their last six matches.

Town go into the match on the back of picking up four points against promotion-hopefuls Solihull Moors and Ebbsfleet.

Their last defeat at The Shay was against Sutton way back on December 22.

Only Liverpool have conceded as few as Halifax’s nine home league goals in the top five divisions of English football, while another 90 minutes without conceding on Saturday will take Town up to 11 hours without letting in a goal at The Shay.

Town are waiting on a consultation regarding the extent of Ryan Sellers’ injury, while right-back Michael Duckworth and central midfielder Niall Maher both limped out of Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Ebbsfleet with muscle injuries, so Jacob Hanson and Cameron King could be in line to deputise.

Manny Duku and Devante Rodney’s loans from Cheltenham and Salford respectively both expired after the Ebbsfleet game, but Fullarton was hoping they could be extended.

If not, Scott Quigley looks a shoe-in to start, with Jordan Preston also a contender.

Mike Fondop-Talom (pictured) netted four goals in 12 appearances for Halifax last season, but is yet to score in five league games for Maidenhead.

Maidenhead have few long term injury absentees - although striker Ryan Bird has missed a lot of the season - but manager Alan Devonshire is likely to shuffle his pack for Saturday.

Fondop-Talom is likely to start up front, with Devonshire saying a few of his players looked tired in their 2-1 win over Havant and Waterlooville on Tuesday and were in need of a rest.

Town slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Maidenhead earlier in the season.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Aldershot Town v AFC Fylde

Barnet v Leyton Orient

Barrow v Boreham Wood

Braintree Town v Gateshead

Chesterfield v Dagenham & Redbridge

Eastleigh v Hartlepool United

Ebbsfleet United v Wrexham

FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead United

Harrogate Town v Maidstone United

Salford City v Bromley

Solihull Moors v Dover Athletic

Sutton United v Havant & Waterlooville