FC Halifax Town v Salford preview

FC Halifax Town host a Salford side aiming to go top of the table at The Shay on Saturday (3pm).

Salford are just one point behind National League leaders Leyton Orient, with only Solihull Moors having won more league games than them and no side having scored more goals.

Salford have scored in each of their last eight matches, while Halifax have failed to score in three of their last four outings.

There is a symmetry to both clubs’ recent form, with Salford having won three, lost three and drawn one of their last nine, and Halifax having won one, lost one and drawn five of their last seven.

Former Halifax players Liam Hogan and Lois Maynard are among the ranks at Salford. Defender Hogan scored three goals in 135 appearances for The Shaymen, while midfielder Maynard scored 19 goals in 94 games for Town.

Striker Adam Rooney is Salford’s top scorer with 20 goals in 33 appearances, but he is far from their only threat, with fellow striker Rory Gaffney also into double-figures with 11 goals in 33 games.

Only Aldershot have scored fewer goals in the division than Halifax’s 26, but only Solihull and Wrexham have conceded fewer home goals.

Halifax’s last home win was against Morecambe in the FA Cup on November 20. Salford have only won once in their last seven away games, although that was a superb 3-0 win at Leyton Orient.

Salford won the reverse fixture 2-1 earlier in the season.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Bromley v Eastleigh

Chesterfield v Barrow

Dagenham & Redbridge v Aldershot Town

FC Halifax Town v Salford City

Gateshead v Boreham Wood

Hartlepool United v Braintree Town

Havant & Waterlooville v Dover Athletic

Leyton Orient v Maidstone United

Solihull Moors v AFC Fylde

Sutton United v Ebbsfleet United

Wrexham v Maidenhead United