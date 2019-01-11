FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors preview

FC Halifax Town will move to within three more wins of Wembley if they overcome Solihull Moors in the FA Trophy second round at The Shay on Saturday (3.0).

The Shaymen will also pocket £7,000 if they win the game, but face a Solihull side who have won 19, drawn eight and lost seven in all competitions this season, and sit third in the National League, only three points off top spot.

No side in the National League has won more away games than Solihull, who have already shown some cup pedigree this season too, taking Football League side Blackpool to a replay in the FA Cup.

Solihull, who beat Gateshead 2-1 on Tuesday night, are thought to be at full-strength for the trip to Halifax, and are likely to keep faith with their usual 4-3-3 line-up.

Strikers Jermaine Hylton, Danny Wright, Adi Yussuf and Nathan Blissett have 29 goals between them this season.

Only Solihull and Wrexham have conceded fewer home goals in the National League than Halifax, who are without a win in their last five home games, but have tended to produce some of their best results in cup matches, having beaten Morecambe in the FA Cup and Barrow in the Trophy this term.

Defender Ryan Sellers is available after missing out against Braintree, but the fitness of winger Ben Tomlinson was due to be assessed ahead of Saturday’s game.

Midfielders James Berrett and Cameron King were not expected to be involved.

Town have announced reduced ticket prices for the tie.

They are £12 for adults, £10 for seniors and concessions, £5 for 12 to 17 year old £5, and free for U12s.

Solihull have never beaten Halifax, and have only scored once in the clubs’ eight previous meetings.