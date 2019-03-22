FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors preview

FC Halifax Town will be hoping it’s fourth time lucky when they host title-chasing Solihull Moors on Saturday (3pm).

The clubs have already met three times this season, drawing 0-0 at Solihull in the league and 2-2 at The Shay in the FA Trophy, before Solihull edged the replay 1-0.

Matty Kosylo for FC Halifax Town v Solihull, FA Trophy at the Shay

Solihull are second in the National League, with 22 wins, seven draws and nine defeats from their 38 games. They have won more games than any other team in the fifth tier.

Leaders Leyton Orient are only ahead on goal difference, but have played a game less.

Solihull have won three of their last four, with no other side winning more away games in the National League.

Tim Flowers’ side were rated at 40/1 with the bookies for promotion at the start of the season.

Solihull’s four main strikers - Jermaine Hylton, Danny Wright, Nathan Blissett and Adi Yussuf - have plundered 38 league goals between them this season.

Influential midfielder Jamey Osborne, who missed the weekend’s win over Braintree Town, is expected to return to the team in time for Saturday.

Halifax have the best home defensive record in the division, having conceded only nine goals in 18 home league outings. No side in the division has lost fewer home games than The Shaymen.

The last home goal they conceded was scored by Blissett in the 2-2 FA Trophy draw on January 12 - six-and-a-half hours ago.

Town’s defeat at Dover last Saturday was their first in seven matches, but they are unbeaten in seven home games, and beat Barnet 3-0 last time out at The Shay.

Season-ticket holders at all Premier League and Championship clubs can attend the clash half the admission price upon production of their season-ticket.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Chesterfield v Sutton United

Barrow v Harrogate Town

Boreham Wood v Aldershot Town

Braintree Town v Bromley

FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors

Hartlepool United v Wrexham

Maidstone United v Ebbsfleet United

Salford City v Barnet