FC Halifax Town v Solihull: Preview

FC Halifax Town can take a giant step towards safety if they beat Solihull Moors at The Shay on Saturday (3pm).

If Halifax win, the gap could be extended to 10 points with only seven games remaining. Although a defeat could reduce the gap to four points if Barrow also beat Dover.

Solihull were bottom of the table when manager Mark Yates took over in November.

But they have lost only six of their 21 games since then, and will move out of the relegation zone if they better Barrow’s result tomorrow.

Only bottom-club Guiseley have lost more away games in the division than Solihull, who have won once, lost once and drawn in three of their last five games.

Halifax are on their best run of form since winning five and drawing one of six games between August 19 and September 12 last year.

Last Saturday’s goal-scorer at Guiseley Ben Tomlinson and Mike Fondop-Talom - who was ineligible against parent club Guiseley last week but notched the winner in the previous game against Dagenham and Redbridge - are vying for a place in attack.

Over the last 10 seasons in the Conference, an average of 46.7 points has been enough to ensure survival. Halifax are currently on 46 points.

Guiseley stayed up with 51 points last season and 49 the season before.

Welling stayed up with 45 points in 2014/15, while 51 points was enough for safety in 2013/14 and 2012/13.

In 2011/12, 42 points would have guaranteed survival, while 46 points was enough in 2010/11.

In 2009/10, 45 points was enough for safety and 45 was enough in 2008/09.

In 2007/08, 42 points would have kept Halifax up but for their off-field problems.

Halifax beat Solihull 1-0 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season thanks to Adam Morgan’s goal.

