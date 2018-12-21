FC Halifax Town v Sutton preview

FC Halifax Town face the first of four games in 11 days when they host Sutton at The Shay on Saturday (3pm).

Sutton are 8th in the National League having won nine, drawn 10 and lost four of their 23 league games this season.

They have scored more goals and picked up more points away than they have at home in the league so far this campaign, with only leaders Leyton Orient losing fewer away games.

Only three sides have a better home defensive record than Halifax, who are on an improved run of just two defeats in their last eight.

Sutton are on a run of eight games without a win, their worst run of form since the beginning of the 2012-13 season.

Their last away win was a 3-2 victory at Hartlepool on October 27.

Midfielder Craig Eastmond (pictured) is their top-scorer with five goals.

Town have winger Matty Kosylo free of suspension, but it is unclear whether he will have recovered from the injury that kept him out of the 2-1 win at Barrow in the FA Trophy last Saturday.

Josh Staunton serves the last of his three-game ban on Saturday, but it is also unclear whether Joe Skarz or Cameron King, who have also been injured recently, will be fit.

The two sides drew 1-1 at Sutton earlier in the season, with Dayle Southwell cancelling out Kenny Davis’ opener.

Sutton could go back into the play-off places with a win, while three points for Town could lift them up to 14th.

