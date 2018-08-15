FC Halifax Town: We desrved to get something from the game, says Edwards

Town striker Jonathan Edwards felt The Shaymen did enough to earn at least a share of the spoils after their 2-1 defeat to Salford on Tuesday night.

Adam Rooney’s late goal sealed Salford’s first win of the season, and Town’s first defeat, after Matty Kosylo had cancelled out Rooney’s first-half opener.

But Edwards felt the result was harsh on Halifax. He said: “I feel like we started off a bit slow compared to the other games, but we still created chances which was good.

“It was just unlucky that we didn’t take one.

“But I feel there was a big improvement in the second-half, we were putting pressure on them and then we got our goal.

“Then it just felt like there was only going to be one winner, but it doesn’t always go like that and they scored again.

“I definitely felt like we deserved to get something from the game, especially after coming out and working hard second-half.

“We did well to get back in it but it was just unlucky that we conceded another one.

“It felt like we were going to get another (after equalising). We were on the front foot more, we looked more offensive than we had at any other part of the game straight after we scored.”

Read more from Edwards in this Friday’s Courier.