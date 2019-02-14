FC Halifax Town: “We know that the games in the forthcoming week are very, very important” says Hughes

Assistant manager Phil Hughes is under no illusion about the importance of Town’s week to come.

Their clash at home to Aldershot on Saturday precedes games with Maidstone and Havant and Waterlooville, all of whom are below The Shaymen in the table, with Halifax hovering two points above the relegation zone.

“Everybody was bitterly disappointed at last weekend’s result, and we know that the next games in the forthcoming week are very, very important, starting on Saturday against Aldershot,” said Hughes.

“But we’re positive and we’re confident in our own ability and what we can achieve together.

“We’re all in the same corner, and come Saturday we’ll be ready for a battle with Aldershot.

“We’re not going to underestimate Aldershot by any means. We only have to look back to the fixture down there to see what damage they can cause.

“They’re a good football side and we know we need to be at full throttle to get something from the game.

“We’re all determined to turn up at the weekend and give ourselves the best chance of getting a result.

“We have to take into account that it’s on our home patch. Yes, we did lose last Saturday, but prior to that, we were on an unbeaten streak.

“I accept that we haven’t won in those games, but I think the course of those games I think we certainly deserved to win some of them.

“Hopefully we can have a good performance on Saturday, and I think it’s very important everybody turns up with a winning mentality, backed by our home fans.

“It makes a massive difference when you’ve got the fans on your side.

“It buoyed me on in my playing days when we had a good support at home and I know for a fact that our players feel the same.”

When asked if Town will need to be patient against a side who may shut up shop, Hughes said: “Aldershot are a good side, this is a tough league and nobody rolls over. Aldershot certainly won’t be in that category.

“Games aren’t won in the first or second minute, or in the first-half, it’s 90 minutes.

“The all important thing on Saturday is to get three points, and that can hopefully set us up to go on a different kind of run.

“But in this league, the opposition are of a very high standard. We’re going to need all hands to the pump.”

