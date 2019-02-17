FC Halifax Town: We need to remain positive and stick together, says skipper Brown

Town skipper Matty Brown has called on The Shaymen to stay positive and stick together.

Town were held to a dour 0-0 draw at home to Aldershot on Saturday, extending Halifax’s winless run to nine games, and seeing them drop down to 18th in the National League, still two points above the bottom four.

“We’ve had a go, but in the final third, that bit of quality we needed to win the game wasn’t showing,” said Brown.

“We huffed and puffed. I don’t think we can really argue with a point, we didn’t really do enough to win the game.

“We just need to forget that now. Come the end of the season it might be a good point on the board.

“We’ve got to recover right and go again on Tuesday night, and take three points at Maidstone. It’s the only way to look at it now.

“We need to be positive as a group, stick together, and go to Maidstone on Tuesday and take the game to them, and make sure we get the three points.”

Halifax have not scored in seven-and-a-half hours of football, failing to find the net in six of their last seven matches.

They mustered only one shot on target against Aldershot, and struggled to mount a sustained period of pressure in the contest.

“Things aren’t great at the minute, we’re fully aware of that, and we’re working really hard to change that and get goals scored and win games,” Brown said.

“At the minute, it’s not there. You just need that ugly goal to go in, a deflection or an own goal, just anything to spark us, and I genuinely do think we will go from there.

“But the longer it goes on it does become a bad stigma.

“But we need to remain positive, keep working hard, stick together.

“We’re fully aware of how important the next games are. But we’ve got to try and take each game as it comes and look to take three points from each game.”

Boos greeted the final whistle on Saturday at The Shay, and Brown said the players are as frustrated as the Town supporters.

When asked if he could understand the fans’ reaction, Brown said: “Totally, it’s their club at the end of the day. It hurts as players.

“I’ve been here a long time now, and it hurts me, the position we’re in, because I know how much better we can do.

“But it’s down to us as players. It’s us who go out on the pitch on a Saturday or a Tuesday night, over the white line, and we need to take more responsibility and make sure we put our game plan into action and win some games.”