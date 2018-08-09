FC Halifax Town: We’re looking no further ahead than Maidstone, says Maher

Niall Maher says Town are looking no further ahead than Saturday’s home game with Maidstone after starting the season with back-to-back wins.

The Shaymen are one of only four teams in the National League to have a 100 per cent record after two matches, having beaten Braintree and Barrow 2-0 so far.

Maher is delighted with that start, but says the squad is now focusing on what lies ahead.

“It couldn’t really have gone much better for us,” he said.

“Looking at the games going into the season, it’s a good time to go and win the first two, so now we can push on.

“We’re at home again on Saturday and we’re looking for three points then.

“This is just the start. We can’t look further than Maidstone on Saturday, we’re not looking three games in-front.

“Maidstone are going to come and do a job and we have to stand-up to that test, put in another team performance and push on.”

When asked what he made of Town’s performances in their first two games, Maher said: “We’ve stuck together and we’ve always been in the game. And when you’re always in the game, we know we can go and score goals and then push on.

“When you’re away from home it’s always good to get the first goal, and then you put the home team under pressure, which we did down at Braintree, and then we pushed on and got the second.

“We knew what Barrow were all about, they’re going to push on, they’re going to try and play in our half.

“But we weathered the storm and we got the goal late in the second-half.”

Maher ended last season as a centre-back, but has started this campaign in central midfield

“It’s different, it’s interesting, but I’m very versatile, I can play in different positions,” he added.

“I’m just happy to be in the team.

“I feel like I’ve done well.

“I’m pushing on from pre-season now, and the main thing for me now is to help the team.”