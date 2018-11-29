FC Halifax Town: We’re up for the cup, says Preston

Jordan Preston says Town cannot wait for Saturday’s FA Cup second round clash with AFC Wimbledon.

The Shaymen host the League One club at 12.30pm tomorrow in a game that will be screened live in BT Sport.

Town go into the game on the back of a dispiriting 4-0 defeat at Ebbsfleet, which followed their 1-0 win over Morecambe in the last round of the cup.

Preston reached the second round of the competition with Gateshead last season before losing against Luton 5-1.

And the attacking midfielder is relishing the prospect of another chance to reach the third round.

“We’re buzzing for it, for more reasons than one,” he said.

“Obviously we want to get a good result after Saturday, and it’s a massive chance for us because we believe we can go and beat Wimbledon.”

When asked why he thought Town could win, Preston said: “The way you’ve seen us play first-half against Morecambe, and even second-half when we had our backs against the wall a bit.

“Obviously on Saturday you saw the other side, but if we play how we did against Morecambe, I think we’ve got every chance.

“Ebbsfleet hurt a lot of the players. I don’t think you can just forget it, because we were very poor.

“But I think we’re all eager to put it right on Saturday.”

Preston believes Town need to replicate their fast start against Morecambe in the last round.

“I think it’s all about how we start again,” he said. “We rocked Morecambe by starting quick, we attacked quick when we got the ball, we were at them, and they made mistakes when they were trying to play out.

“We’ve just got stand up and stay in the game, and we will get chances, we’ve just got to take them.”

See Friday’s Courier for all the build-up to Town’s big cup clash on Saturday.