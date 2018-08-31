FC Halifax Town: We will get better, but we won’t get carried away, says Brown

Skipper Matty Brown reckons there’s a lot more to come from Town, but has warned his team-mates not to get too carried away by their flying start.

Halifax are top of the National League having won five of their first seven games.

And Brown says Halifax’s preparation on the training pitch is being reflected on matchdays.

“You’d take it before the season started wouldn’t you,” he said of Halifax gaining 15 points from a possible 21.

“I don’t think we could have expected it, but then again, we’ve worked hard since we’ve been back for pre-season.

“That didn’t go to plan in terms of results. It’s always nice to win whatever game it is, but we didn’t get them, but we knew we were doing the right work Monday to Friday, and I think you’re seeing that in the games.

“First-half I thought we were decent on Monday but second-half I thought we were wasteful in possession, and we looked a bit tired, but that’s to be expected.

“But it’s good to come away with three points when you’re not at your best.

“We’re only going to get better and get to know each other’s games more. Partnerships are starting to build now and it’s good to have some momentum.

“The sooner you get those points on the board the better so you can keep building. you’re looking up the table rather than down it.”

But Brown is under no illusions that things can change very quickly.

“When it’s not going too well you’ve just got to keep being positive, and when it is going well you’ve got to keep your feet on the ground because the minute you take your eye off the prize is the minute you’ll get your eye wiped,” said the centre-half.

“We’ll soon get dragged down if we think we’ve achieved something.

“We’ve got massive areas we can improve on, but with the gaffer and Phil, they won’t let us take our foot off the gas.

“We’ll be putting the effort in looking towards the next game.

“We’re preparing very well for each game, and we’ve just got to take one game at a time.”

When asked how much Town boss Jamie Fullarton sets the standards for the Town squad to meet, Brown said: “One hundred per cent. He’s relentless.

“At times things are very black and white, but that’s good because you go onto the pitch on a Saturday or a Tuesday and you know your job.

“I think as a player, that’s the biggest thing you can have. you know your own responsibility.

“The group we’ve got, and the mentality we’ve got, we back each other as brothers.

“If you do your job, everyone else will do theirs, and we’ll get the result we want.

“That comes from the gaffer, the mentality he’s installed into us, and everyone’s on board with him.

“I think it helps when you’ve got a manager who’s so tactically aware, and everyone’s buying into it.

“We’re all pulling in the same direction and things are going really well at the moment.

“But we’ve got massive areas to improve on, we’re going to get tougher tests.

“But as long as we keep growing, keep building and keep the trust going, I can only see good things for this team.

Next up for Town are tricky-looking trips to Sutton and Wrexham, but do they hold any fears for the squad?

“No they don’t,” said Brown. “Sometimes you struggle against the so-called teams you should be beating, they can be harder because they get 10 men behind the ball and it’s hard to break them down.

“But when you play against your Wrexham’s they’re coming out at you and it’s a war of attrition.

“They’re coming to play at you and you can hit them on the counter-attack.

“Sutton will be a really tough test. They’re always a physical team, especially down at their place, it’s a tough place to go.

“I remember last season there was one of the toughest Conference games I’ve played in, it was very physical.

“But I’m sure we’ll go into with a good game plan and everyone will be on board with it.”

Brown has struck up an effective partnership with Nathan Clarke in the heart of the Town defence, which has helped Town to keep four clean sheets so far.

“I’ve said to Clarkey a few times that even though we haven’t known each other a long time, I think we’re quite similar in the way we play,” Brown added.

“I know where he’s going to be and what he’s going to do, and vice versa.

“As soon as you can build partnerships, things are only going to be good because you’re anticipating where he’s going to go and win it, and when he’s not.

“So we’ve got each other’s back. Clarkey’s a top-class player.

“People might look at his age but he’s a top player.

“Yeah he might not have the legs he once had but his decision-making’s first-class.

“We don’t shut up talking to each other all game, we keep people beside us tight and keep people in-front of us on the ball.

“It might look aggressive at times but it’s key. It’s nice to be playing with someone who’s had such a great career, it’s a privilege really because we’re learning off each other and it seems to be blossoming at the minute. We’re complementing each other well.”