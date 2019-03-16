FC Halifax Town: Winger joins Shaymen on loan

FC Halifax Town have announced the signing of 21-year-old winger Ryan Gondoh on a month’s loan from Colchester United.

Sutton-born Gondoh had two seasons on the books of Barnet, between 2014 and 2016, before dropping into non-league.

He then played for the likes of Metropolitan Police, Kingstonian and Carshalton Athletic in the Bostik (Isthmian) League, before signing for Maldon & Tiptree.

He starred for the Jammers, scoring 12 goals in 29 appearances for the Bostik North outfit before getting his big chance with Colchester in January 2018.

But he has only made six appearances for Colchester this season, five as a substitute.

Gondoh’s arrival is a boost to the Town squad after midfielder James Hardy was recalled by parent club Fylde.