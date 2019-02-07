FC Halifax Town: Winger Odelusi to undergo surgery

FC Halifax Town have confirmed winger Sanmi Odelusi will undergo surgery on a quad injury that he has been carrying since pre-season.

Odelusi has been restricted to just 19 appearances this season - 11 of them starts - but has played for the first-team despite not being 100 per cent.

He picked up the injury - a tear of his quad which impacts kicking and acceleration - in pre-season, and a scan has now shown there to be a bone growth in the area that requires surgery to be removed.

No date has yet been set for the surgery.

Fellow winger Ben Tomlinson has had an injection to reduce swelling on his knee, which the club say appears to have had a positive impact.