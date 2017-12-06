FC Halifax Town: Youthful Shaymen side knocked out of West Riding County Cup

FC Halifax Town’s poor form continued as they were knocked out of the West Riding County Cup at Selby.

Town fielded a young side with no senior members of the squad involved, and fell behind in only the third minute when Selby broke from a Halifax corner before Liam Flanagan found the net.

Liam Healey then equalised in the seventh minute by chipping the Selby keeper, but Flanagan scored again to hand the hosts back the lead.

Flanagan then completed his hat-trick shortly after half-time, before Halifax captain Ross Barrows got one back for the visitors.

Selby were then awarded a penalty after 64 minutes which was converted by Charlie Clamp.

Town team: Atkinson, Barrows, Glover, Knight, Clayton, Moloney, Khan, Healey, Sunderland, Basic, Cham.

Subs: Rushworth, Benn, Sesay, Adiele, Anku.

Attendance: 261